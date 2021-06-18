Aviva PLC Buys 3,555 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $400.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $401.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

