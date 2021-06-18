Aviva PLC Buys 43,224 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $36,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.97.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

