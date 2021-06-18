Aviva PLC Buys 58,954 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Baidu by 35.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $15,994,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Baidu by 8,100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Baidu by 94.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 629,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Baidu by 274.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 989,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.42.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

