Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $36,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $239.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

