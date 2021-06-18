Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

The Boeing stock opened at $239.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.