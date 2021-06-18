Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $231.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

