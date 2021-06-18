Aviva PLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,920 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $48,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $3,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

