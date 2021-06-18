Aviva PLC Has $27.96 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $27,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $8,956,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $236.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 332.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.