Aviva PLC Has $52.51 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 186,543 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.46% of Allegion worth $52,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.56 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

