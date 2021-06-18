Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $39,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 433.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

