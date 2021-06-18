Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $183.33 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

