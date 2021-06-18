Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

