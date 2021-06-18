Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of NVR worth $36,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in NVR by 16.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVR by 224.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $3,213,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,697.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,869.42. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,103.24 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.