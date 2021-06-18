Aviva PLC Purchases 10,972 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,901,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $183.33 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

