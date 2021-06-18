Aviva PLC Purchases 115,979 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,979 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $40,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

