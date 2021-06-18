Aviva PLC Purchases 21,994 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $38,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $196.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

