Aviva PLC Purchases 360 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock opened at $328.38 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

