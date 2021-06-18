Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Credicorp worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.