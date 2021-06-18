Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

