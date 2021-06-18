Aviva PLC Sells 20,761 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $840.37.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $815.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.