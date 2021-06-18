Aviva PLC Sells 3,397 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,522.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $236.69 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

