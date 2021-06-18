Aviva PLC Sells 630 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $639.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

