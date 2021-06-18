Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $103,496.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.