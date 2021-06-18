Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $162.57. Approximately 17,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 550,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock worth $847,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

(NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

