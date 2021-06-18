Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.86.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

