Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of AYRO opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

In related news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.