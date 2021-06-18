Azuki Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $73,481.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

