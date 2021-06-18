Badger DAO Price Reaches $11.88 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $114.02 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.88 or 0.00032572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00058568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00724620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,595,997 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

