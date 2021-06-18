Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Down 1.5%

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,032 ($13.48) and last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.48). Approximately 93,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 159,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market cap of £977.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,057.84.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

