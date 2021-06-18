Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $78.45 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Paychex worth $78,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

