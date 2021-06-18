Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of PTC worth $72,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

