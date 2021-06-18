Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,127 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $88,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,281.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 23,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

CRM stock opened at $244.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

