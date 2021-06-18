Balancer Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $19.72 or 0.00055007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $136.93 million and $36.39 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00738579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083092 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

