Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 12,024 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,796 shares of company stock worth $9,811,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

