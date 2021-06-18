Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 39,350 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.