Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 573 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

