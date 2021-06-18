Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

