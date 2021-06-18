Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

