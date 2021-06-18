Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 153.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,181 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

