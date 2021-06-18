Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,286 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLT opened at $263.00 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

