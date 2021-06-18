Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,583 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.