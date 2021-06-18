Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,975 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

