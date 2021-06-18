Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,212,056. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

