Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 1.76% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period.

Shares of LEMB stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

