Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

