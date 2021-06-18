Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.50 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,383 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

