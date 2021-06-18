Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $231.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

