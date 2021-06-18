Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.04 Million Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,084,020 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $5.53 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.