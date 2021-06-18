Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.36 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 58,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $266.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.