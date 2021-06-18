Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.86 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $328.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.19 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

